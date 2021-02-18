Redeployment of FPU excites Mayuge and Jinja fishermen

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen in Mayuge and Jinja have expressed satisfaction with government’s decision to redeploy soldiers attached to the Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU whom they say will help to create sanity on the lake.

FPU operations were temporarily suspended in November, 2020 after several fishermen accused soldiers of gross human rights violations and extortion. A special probe team led by the UPDF land forces chief of personnel, Maj. Gen. Leopold Kyanda inspected the country’s major water bodies, fostering direct interviewing of the affected fishermen, prompting the suspension of FPU operations alongside the implicated commanders.

The fishermen told URN on Thursday that some fishermen had resorted to fish poisoning so as to harvest more yet in the long run threatening the sustainability of the fisheries sector to compete on the global market.

They further state that cases of piracy had increased with their counterparts in the water transport sector complaining that criminals disguised as fishermen end up robbing valuables from unsuspecting passengers.

Majid Magumba, the chairperson of fishermen in Jinja city says that their fish catch has reduced due to increasing levels of illegal fishing across Lake Victoria.

He however stresses that although they are grateful for FPU’s presence on Lake Victoria, government should institute a technical team of experts to continuously advise soldiers against subjecting fishermen to degrading punishments which undermines the clear laws governing the sector.

Joel Mubiru, a fisherman from Namugongo landing site says that with the soldiers in place, government should prepare rescue packages which will enable fishermen to purchase legal fishing gears so as to stay productive within the fisheries industry.

Paul Mbaizi, a fisherman from Bwondha landing site has rallied his colleagues to acquire recommended fishing gears since they can earn them more profits in the process.

Meanwhile, Capt. Christopher Katembeya, the FPU commandant in the districts of Jinja and Mayuge says that they are still faced with logistical challenges which may affect the smooth operations of the unit within their targeted areas.

URN