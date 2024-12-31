Red Cross: Obliteration of Gaza’s healthcare system puts civilians at grave risk

GAZA | Xinhua | The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Monday that the “obliteration” of the healthcare system in the northern Gaza Strip puts civilians at grave risk.

“Repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the healthcare system in northern Gaza, putting civilians at an unacceptable risk of losing access to lifesaving care,” the ICRC said.

The statement urged respect and protection for medical facilities under international humanitarian law, stressing this is not just a legal duty but a moral necessity to protect human lives.

It added that hospitals are lifelines for the injured and sick during conflicts. Currently, Al-Awda Hospital, which the ICRC had previously supported with supplies, is facing increased pressure as one of the few medical facilities still struggling to operate in northern Gaza, it noted.

The statement highlighted that Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals are now out of service. For months, the two hospitals have struggled to care for patients amid bloodshed which has damaged the facilities and put medical staff and patients at risk.

It warned that the medical needs of patients can no longer be fully met, and the influx of patients, their companions, and displaced civilians seeking shelter has created an overwhelming situation that healthcare workers cannot deal with.

The Israeli military has been continuing its raids and strikes in northern Gaza. It recently completed a targeted operation against Kamal Adwan Hospital there, claiming a “Hamas command center” was embedded within it.

The military announced Saturday the arrest of more than 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives in this operation, saying some of them tried to disguise themselves as patients or escape in ambulances. Among those arrested was Hussam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital. ■