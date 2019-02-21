‘Rebel’ MPs threaten to go to court over CEC endorsement of Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Members of Parliament have threatened to drag the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to court over a resolution endorsing President Yoweri Museveni as the party’s candidate for the 2021 polls.

The sole candidature resolution was reached on Tuesday after a 5-day CEC retreat in Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district which he chaired.

Led by Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Sekikubo, the MPs have tasked the party top decision making organ to withdraw the resolution.

The other NRM MPs include Kumi Woman MP Monica Amoding, Kasambya County MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Worker’s MP Sam Lyomoki, Manjiya County John Baptist Nambeshe and Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsamba.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at Parliament, Sekikubo said that the resolution is selfish, misguided and violation of article 71 of the constitution that mandates political parties to organize internal elections based on democratic principles.

He condemned Museveni for manipulating the CEC and conniving with the party organ to come up with the resolution. Sekikubo adds that the current CEC does not have the authority to endorse party candidates since its tenure will have expired by the time party primaries in 2020.

Kumi Woman MP, Monica Amoding evoked biblical scripture from the book of Samuel chapter 16 which speaks of leadership. Basing on the scripture, she reminded CEC that the destiny of this country was not in their hands but in the hands of God.

She also appealed to the members of the NRM party to stop remaining silent when undemocratic activities are going on within the party. She added that they are considering taking the President to court and seeking the interpretation of court on the matter.

Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe said that the resolution was a demonstration of greed and a serious degeneration by CEC members who are supposed to champion democracy.

Nsamba accused President Museveni of raping the party constitution, in the same manner, he abused the national constitution during the age limit removal.

He also condemned Museveni for meeting with CEC to consolidate power for the NRM while curtailing the activities of other political parties in the country like the Democratic Party whose planned reunion was blocked by the police in Jinja.

The MPs voted against the removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

URN