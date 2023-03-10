Rashford matches Salah for most awards in a single season after claiming February’s prize

London, UK | PREMIERLEAGUE | Marcus Rashford has won February’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the second successive month, and the third time this season.

Rashford claims the award after scoring five goals in four matches to help Manchester United go unbeaten through the month.

He scored in all of his February appearances, inspiring wins over Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Leicester City, as well as a comeback draw with Leeds having been two goals behind.

In winning the award Rashford equals the Premier League record for most EA SPORTS Player of the Month prizes in a single season. He is level with Mohamed Salah, who won three in 2017/18.

Rashford is the first player to win the award in consecutive months since Ilkay Gundogan did so in January and February 2021.

Overall it is the fourth time Rashford has won the award in his career, three short of the record jointly held by Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.



The 25-year-old topped a six-man shortlist that included Kelechi Iheanacho, Bernd Leno, Emerson Royal, Manor Solomon and Ollie Watkins.

He won after the public’s votes on the EA SPORTS website were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

2022/23 EA SPORTS player winners

August: Erling Haaland (MCI)

September: Marcus Rashford (MUN)

October: Miguel Almiron (NEW)

November/December: Martin Odegaard (ARS)

January: Marcus Rashford (MUN)

SOURCE: PremierLeague.com