Rampant murders worry Acholi leaders

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Acholi Sub Region are concerned with the increasing number of murder cases being registered.

In the past three weeks, at least 8 murder cases have been registered in the region. The latest is of one Kenneth Ogwang who Police say axed his wife Betty Akello to death on Thursday Last week from Kole district.

Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Gulu district woman MP attributes the increase in murder cases to excessive abuse of alcohol and drugs by the members of the community.

According to Ocan, there`s need for civil society organizations to come in to sensitize the public on peaceful conflict resolutions if the cases are to be minimized.

According to Ocan, women should be empowered so that they lead the peace building and conflict resolution in the community as they are in most cases the victims of the violent attacks.

Lilly Adong, Nwoya district woman MP says more focus should be put on the rural areas where most of the murders are happening. Adong believes that most of the acts are fueled by a longstanding conflict which in most cases is related to land disputes.

Michael Lakony, Amuru district LCV chairperson wants the cultural institution to step in and begin promoting cultural peaceful conflict resolution techniques so that they are used now and in the future.

According to Lakony, there`s also need by the educated members of the community to involve themselves in sensitizing the community members on the dangers of the conflicts in the community.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, Aswa region police spokesperson says most of the murder cases being reported are related to drug abuse mostly alcohol and domestic violence. Okema says the cases are being investigated by police in the various districts in the sub region.

URN