Ramaphosa, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA | Xinhua | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone discussion on Thursday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the peace process with Ukraine.

“President Putin expressed his recognition and appreciation for South Africa’s involvement in advancing a peace process between Russia and Ukraine,” according to a statement released by the South African Presidency.

Ramaphosa expressed South Africa’s “full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to further their discussions on “moving forward the strategic relationship between their two countries,” the statement added. ■