Ramadhan crescent sighted, fasting begins Wednesday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has announced the sighting of the Ramadhan crescent moon, marking the start of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

‎The announcement was made Tuesday evening at the UMSC headquarters in Old Kampala by the Director of Sharia, Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga.

‎On behalf of the Mufti of Uganda, His Eminence Dr. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, Dr. Lubanga congratulated Muslims upon reaching the sacred month and urged them to embrace worship and good deeds.

‎“We implore you to utilise this opportunity in devotion to the worship of Almighty God and strive to do good deeds in order to earn divine rewards,” he said.

‎He encouraged believers to attend religious learning sessions at their respective mosques throughout the month.

‎Meanwhile, UMSC Deputy Secretary for Religious Affairs Sheikh Salim Bbosa called upon security agencies to ensure the safety of worshippers, especially during night prayers.

‎He noted that many Muslims will be attending special Taraweeh prayers at mosques across the country

‎Ramadhan 1447 begins on Wednesday.

