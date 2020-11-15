Rakai NUP leaders abandon Kooki candidate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform-NUP leaders in Rakai district have turned against their Kooki County parliamentary candidate Henry Ndinayiwe.

They have decided to rally support behind David Mpuuga, an independent candidate accusing Ndinayiwe of disappearing and absconding from the joint campaigns.

URN has established that party leaders are already holding secret talks with Mpuuga and are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding anytime.

Eliyab Kiggundu Ssango, the Rakai district NUP chairperson says their candidate has remained in Kampala for a week after the campaigns were flagged off which raises questions.

Ssango says that they given Ndinayiwe one week to decide on the next course of action, saying they are ready to support Mpuuga if at all their candidate declines to show up.

When reached over the phone about his fate, Ndinayiwe dismissed the accusations saying that he communicated his absence to the party leadership. He explained that he is still looking for resources to push him through the campaigns.

He explains that he will embark on his campaigns soon after gathering resources to enable him move throughout his constituency and facilitate his campaigning team.

He says this kind of bickering may damage the party’s reputation. Mpuuga has confirmed that they are in talks with the NUP leadership to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Mpuuga was formerly a staunch Democratic Party (DP) member. He contested for Kooki County MP in the 2016 parliamentary elections but lost to Boaz Ninsiima Kasirabo of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He was persuaded into the NRM by Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance who is the Kyotera district NRM chairperson.

Unfortunately, he lost to Kasirabo in the party primaries hence choosing to stand as an independent.

URN