RAHU champions re-enrollment for young Ugandan mothers

A survey revealed that 36% of respondents attributed young mothers’ failure to return to school to stigma after childbirth, while 38% cited financial difficulties. Additionally, 14% identified a lack of childcare support, and 12% pointed to inflexible school policies as a major challenge.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Third-term holidays are a critical point in the school year, coinciding with the end of the academic year and exams. During this time, students may face increased pressure, leading to disengagement, especially if struggling academically due to financial challenges among others. Idleness also raises the risk of engaging in activities that hinder their return to school such as early marriages, teenage pregnancies, and poverty, which contribute to school dropouts.

In response, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), in January 2025 launched a Back-to-School Campaign under the theme “Safe and Supported” to encourage students, particularly young mothers, to re-enroll in school.

The campaign is aligned with the National Sexuality Education Framework (NSEF) and the revised guidelines on the Prevention and Management of Teenage Pregnancy in School Settings, advocating for school re-entry approach for young mothers, through educational interventions while fostering a supportive environment for students, especially girls to return to school.

Throughout the initiative, RAHU organized various activities aimed at encouraging students to return to school despite the challenges.

A survey was also conducted as part of the campaign, and revealed that 36% of respondents attributed young mothers’ failure to return to school to stigma after childbirth, while 38% cited financial difficulties. Additionally, 14% identified a lack of childcare support, and 12% pointed to inflexible school policies as a major challenge.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), approximately 15% of girls aged 15-19 become pregnant, making teenage pregnancy one of the leading causes of school dropouts.

The activities held included a Back-to-School Walk in Lungujja, a school outreach at St. Jannan SS in Kabalagala and Bwesumbu Peas High School in Kasese, along with digital engagements with the public.

Humphrey Nabimanya, RAHU CEO, reemphasized that stigma is one of the major subtle factors driving school drop out in fear or discrimination or bullying.

‘’The campaign, along with its theme, focuses on being sensitive to students’ challenges and providing the necessary support without discrimination. This involves combating stigma, enhancing school policies, training teachers to be more supportive, and encouraging parents to act as pillars of support—all of which help students feel comfortable returning to school,’’ he said, adding that openly addressing these issues is crucial to breaking the stigma.

The campaign also provided a platform for RAHU peer educators to participate in the activities, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in creating positive change within their communities.

Masika Rinnah, one of the peer educators, shared how transformative the academy has been for her. She said that the experience has not only provided her with theoretical knowledge but has also equipped her with practical skills to make a real impact.

School dropouts remain a significant concern in Uganda. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), approximately 15% of girls aged 15-19 become pregnant, making teenage pregnancy one of the leading causes of school dropouts. Data from the Ministry of Education shows that 25,000 schoolgirls dropped out due to pregnancy in 2020, and this number increased to 35,000 in 2021.

Meanwhile, recent media reports indicate that more than 3,100 pupils drop out of primary school across the country daily, resulting in over one million learners failing to sit for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) each year.