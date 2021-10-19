PWDs want 50% NSSF midterm access at 40

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council for Disability has proposed an amendment to the National Social Security (NSSF) Bill, 2021, to allow persons with disabilities to access half of their savings at 40.

The bill which had been passed by the 10th parliament allowed persons with disabilities access to 75 percent of accrued benefits after a year with no job, and granted access to 20 percent of accrued benefits to the other savers who clock 45 or those who have saved for at least 10 years.

But President Yoweri Museveni returned the bill to Parliament and in a letter dated August 26, addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, suggested that the clause which granted persons with disabilities access to 75 percent of accrued benefits after a year with no job, be deleted.

The president argued that allowing a member with disability who ceases to be employed for a period not later than one year to withdraw 75 percent of their benefits will put the savers at great risk of poverty in old age.

But Yona Wasswa, the chairperson of the National Council of Persons With Disability says that persons with disabilities should be allowed to access their funds when they clock 40 because often, they find difficulty in switching jobs, yet they grow weaker as they age.

The council alongside officials from the National Union of Persons with Disability (NUDIPU) was today appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Gender which is considering the NSSF Bill. Mpindi Bumali, a representative of Persons with Disabilities in Parliament and chairperson of NUDIPU, said that the President never consulted persons with disabilities before rejecting their provision in the bill.

Alex Ndeezi, one of the representatives of Persons with disabilities in Parliament says that they have decided to come to a compromise based on the president’s guidance and the committee should ensure that a specific time is given for the minister to give the workers money.

URN