Putin, Trump set to discuss normalization of relations, situation in Ukraine

A telephone discussion will take place between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. This will be their second exchange since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025; the first occurred on February 12.

During Trump’s first presidential term in 2017-2021, the leaders of the two countries held six meetings and spoke by telephone approximately two dozen times.

Meetings

The first meeting between the presidents took place on July 7, 2017, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Instead of the planned 30-45 minutes, the negotiations, which also included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The participants focused on the war in Syria and the crisis in Ukraine, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and issues of counterterrorism and cybersecurity.

Agreements were reached on a truce in the de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria, on the creation of a bilateral communication channel between representatives of Russia and the United States to promote a settlement in Ukraine, and on simplifying the process of appointing new ambassadors.

The issue of Russian diplomatic property confiscated in the US in December 2016 was also discussed, but it was not possible to resolve this dispute. The issue of alleged interference by Moscow in the US presidential elections was also raised at the meeting.

At the final press conference, Vladimir Putin noted that the US president had taken note of his arguments that there was no such meddling. Donald Trump called the meeting with the Russian president “amazing.”

On November 10, 2017, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were able to speak “on their feet” three times. According to the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, these interactions compensated for the absence of a full-format meeting (it was initiated but then canceled by the American side). The presidents issued a joint statement on fighting terrorism in Syria. Subsequently, Donald Trump noted that he had a “good meeting with President Putin.”

The presidents met for the third time on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki. They spoke one-on-one for more than two hours (longer than planned), then continued talks with the participation of the heads of foreign policy departments of the two countries. At the final press conference, the presidents stated that they had discussed the issues of nuclear disarmament, the situation in Ukraine, the problem of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and special attention was paid to the development of trade ties between the two countries. No agreements were announced as a result of the summit. According to the Russian president, the negotiations “were held in an open and businesslike manner,” and Donald Trump described the dialogue as “deeply productive.”

The next full-scale summit was to take place on November 11, 2018, in Paris, but the French authorities asked to cancel the meeting so that it would not distract public and press attention from the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held only a short conversation during a working breakfast at the Elysee Palace and agreed to meet on December 1, 2018, in Buenos Aires at the G20 summit. However, two days before, Trump canceled the meeting, explaining this by Russia’s refusal to release the Ukrainian sailors detained on November 25, 2018, in the Kerch Strait (then three Ukrainian ships were detained for illegally entering Russian waters). Nevertheless, on December 1, the leaders of Russia and the United States held a brief informal conversation “on their feet” on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the exchange lasted 10 to 15 minutes, and the Russian president informed his colleague about the situation in the Kerch Strait.

The next meeting between the presidents took place on June 28, 2019, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The heads of state agreed to continue discussions on arms control and touched upon the situation in Syria and Ukraine, specifically reaffirming their commitment to the Minsk agreements. The discussion lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes and, according to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, was held in a positive tone.

Telephone conversations

The first telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place on November 14, 2016, following Trump’s victory in the US presidential election and prior to his inauguration. According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders discussed the state of Russian-American relations, which they described as “highly unsatisfactory,” and expressed support for active joint efforts to restore them.

Their next conversation occurred on January 28, 2017, after Trump’s inauguration. The leaders discussed the crisis in Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, and North Korea. On April 4, 2017, Donald Trump expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin for the victims of the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro. During telephone calls on May 2, November 21, and December 15, 2017, the presidents again discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Korean Peninsula. On December 17 of that year, Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for intelligence shared by the CIA, which helped prevent terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg. Both sides described this interaction as a positive example of cooperation.

During a conversation on February 12, 2018, the leaders discussed the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. On March 20, 2018, Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election. The conversation also touched upon strategic stability, arms control, and the fight against global terrorism.

On May 3, 2019, a significant part of the conversation focused on North Korea, as well as the situation in Venezuela and Ukraine. On July 31 of the same year, the presidents discussed Russian-American economic relations. On December 29, 2019, during a phone call, Vladimir Putin once again thanked Donald Trump for intelligence passed through special services that helped prevent terrorist attacks in Russia. The leaders agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

On March 30, 2020, the presidents discussed the global spread of the coronavirus and possibilities for closer cooperation in fighting the pandemic. They also exchanged views on the state of the global oil market following the collapse of oil prices on March 9, after the OPEC+ deal was suspended.

On April 10, 2020, the Russian and US presidents spoke twice in one day. In the evening, they discussed cooperation in the space industry and the upcoming OPEC+ agreement on oil production cuts. A few hours later, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia joined the conversation. On April 12, the leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United States held another call, dedicated to the OPEC+ deal. Afterward, Vladimir Putin held a separate conversation with Donald Trump, during which current issues of strategic security were discussed.

On May 7, 2020, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany and discussed efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 23, 2020, the presidents discussed Iran’s nuclear program, cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus, strategic stability, and arms control, including the future of the New START treaty, which was set to expire in February 2021.

The hour-and-a-half conversation held on February 12, 2025, was the first direct dialogue between the Russian and US leaders following the onset of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. The presidents discussed the situation in Ukraine, bilateral relations, the Middle East peace process, and Iran’s nuclear program. They agreed to maintain contact and arrange an in person meeting.

According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Trump expressed support for a prompt cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and resolving the issue through peaceful means. Vladimir Putin, in turn, emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict and agreed with the US president that a long-term settlement “can be achieved through peaceful negotiations.”.