Putin praises pace of import substitution in scientific sector

NOVO-OGAREVO | TASS | Russia has achieved significant success in substitution of imported scientific equipment, President Vladimir Putin noted at a meeting with young scientists.

“Last year in August, we discussed the issue of domestic laboratory equipment. Everyone who works in this area has achieved good results. Today, we have 800 enterprises offering almost 12,000 domestic products – reagents and so on. The percentage ratio between foreign and domestic manufacturers and products for scientific instruments has changed dramatically,” the head of state said.

Putin stressed that Russia is not going to give up all imported scientific equipment, but key technologies must be domestic.

“It is clear that we will not produce everything. And there is no need to produce everything. But the key equipment must be domestic, that’s for sure. We need to provide our own market for producers – as in any sphere,” he noted.