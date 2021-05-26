Putin demands high combat readiness to counter threats

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the country’s armed forces to remain on high alert due to security threats.

“The complex international situation and potential threats to Russia’s military security, including in the immediate vicinity of our borders, require constant and high combat readiness,” Putin said at a meeting with defense ministry officials in Sochi.

He said that despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, all scheduled training events were conducted as planned and military units showed a high level of combat readiness.

The Russian army and navy are acquiring modernized military equipment and weaponry, which can substantially “strengthen the potential of the nuclear triad,” he added.

The president noted that the military capabilities of the navy have been improved due to the long-range Kalibr cruise missile and that testing of the Zircon hypersonic missile is in its final stage.

“We plan to continue to improve the structure and composition of the army and navy through an active supply of modern weapons, military and special equipment … and through the support of defense enterprises,” he said.

*****

Xinhua