Putin declares Easter truce in Ukraine as prisoner exchange takes place

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday declared a unilateral Easter truce for the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The truce will start from 6:00 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Saturday and last until midnight on Sunday into Monday (2100 GMT on Sunday).

“I have ordered a complete cessation of hostilities during this period,” Putin was quoted by the Kremlin’s Telegram account as saying at a meeting with Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Putin also noted that Russia hopes Ukraine will follow suit and cease hostilities during the period.

“Our armed forces must remain on high alert to repel possible ceasefire violations, provocations and any aggressive actions by the enemy,” the Russian president added.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine on Saturday exchanged 492 prisoners, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

It said that 246 Russian servicemen were “returned from Kiev-controlled territory,” while 246 Ukrainian prisoners were freed as well.

It added that Russia has handed over 31 wounded prisoners to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers requiring urgent medical care.

The swap followed a negotiation process mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said. ■