Pump attendant arrested for conniving with robbers to steal UGX 3.4m

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Pump Attendant attached to Orishaba Fuel station in Kakumiro district has been arrested for allegedly conniving with Robbers to steal 3.4 million Shillings.

The suspect is John Baptist Busobozi, 26, a resident of Karama trading centre in Kakindo sub-county, Kakumiro district. He is accused of conniving with three, yet to be identified, robbers who raided the fuel station in the wee hours of Monday.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says Busobozi did not sound any alarm at the time the robbers raided the Fuel station but only informed the neighbors and colleagues about the robbery, later in the day. He said that armed thugs, riding on a numberless motorcycle had disguised as customers and held him at gunpoint before taking all the money in his possession.

Hakiza says that Busobozi was picked up to aid police investigations into the theft. He is currently being detained at Kakumiro central police station as the hunt for the other armed thugs continue.

In October 2019, Thugs raided Kagadi Nile Depot kidnapping the manager and security guard. The thugs disarmed Richard Edema, the security guard, and later put Joseph Mugume, the manager at gunpoint, before robbing 15 million Shillings from the depot’s premises located in Kagadi town.

The thugs bundled Edema and Mugume into a waiting vehicle and fled to an unknown destination and to date they have never been seen.

