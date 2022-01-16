Public Service rejects Arua City Service Commission choices

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Councilors of Arua City have expressed disappointment after two nominees to the City Service Commission and Land Board were rejected by the Public Service Commission and Ministry of Lands.

In December last the Year, Arua City Council nominated five members of the Arua City Service Commission and five others for the City Land Board. The names were submitted to the Ministry of Public Service and Lands for approval.

However last week, the Mayor and Town Clerk Arua City were notified that two of the nominees Sabo Kamilo a retired councilor in the Arua district to the Land Board and Primo Nyokatre a retired Civil Servant were to be replaced with two other females of proven integrity.

During an extraordinary meeting to find a replacement for the two members, the councilors demanded better guidelines and consultations before they spend time and other resources to endorse members who will again be rejected by the Public Service.

Sam Nyakua the Mayor of Arua City pleaded with the councilors to accept the burden of double work which he said sometimes makes decisions hard for local governments.

Teddy Yako the Speaker of Arua City Council accused the councilors of not adhering to the guidelines while approving the names. He asked them to heed the legal requirements when repeating the process.

The councilors also expressed frustration at the rejection of the two names by the Ministry of Public Service and Lands.

The councilors later approved Teddy Anguko and Betty Aioka as replacements for Sabo Kamilo and Primo Nyokatre.

*****

URN