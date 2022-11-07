Public servants arrested for alleged forgery

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six civil servants under Kanungu district local government are in trouble over alleged forgery and utterance of false academic documents.

The suspects who are currently being held at Kanungu police station include; Alfred Mwesigye, 53, a teacher at Kambuga senior secondary school and a resident of Kanungu district, Samson Kisekka, 30, a teacher at Kihihi high school and a resident of Kanungu district, and Happines Byaruhanga, 41, bursar at Nyamirama seed school and a resident of Rukungiri district.

Others are Fred Ssenkayi, 32, an instructor at Nyakatare technical institute in the department of agriculture, and a resident of Wakiso district, and his assistant Grace Zawedde, 44, a resident of Kayunga district, and Felix Okori, 39, an assistant instructor in the department of building and construction at the same institute and a resident of Lira district.

David Batega Tweheyo, Kanungu district Chief Administrative Officer says that the suspects were discovered to have forged academic credentials two months back, during the analysis of all certifications of civil services in accordance with guidance from Education and sports ministry.

Tweheyo explains that when the suspects were discovered to have joined the civil service using fake academic documents, their salaries were withheld. His office also alerted police to have them on the wanted list.

Batega says that the suspects run out of luck on Friday afternoon when they appeared at the district headquarters to find out why they had not been receiving salaries for two months, unaware that it had been discovered that they had submitted forged certificates to be employed, and their salaries were deliberately withheld. Police were alerted and the six were arrested for uttering false documents.

Elly Maate, Police spokesperson for Kigezi region confirms the arrest of the six civil servants saying that investigations are ongoing.

According to Maate, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects acquired jobs using fake academic documents over a period between 10 and 20 years ago. Maate adds that efforts to arrest six more civil servants over a similar offence are ongoing.

He declined to reveal their identities in order not to jeopardize the their manhunt. The case is registered at Kanungu police station under file number GEF 07/2022.

