PSFU Women’s Day Katale 2023 empowers women, girl entrepreneurs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) in partnership with Mastercard Foundation successfully hosted its second annual Women’s Day Katale at the UMA Multi-purpose Hall on March 10-11, 2023. The event was aimed at empowering, and recognizing the contribution and potential of women and girls as entrepreneurs.

The event featured a series of business clinics that provided training and skills development opportunities for women and girls entrepreneurs.

The clinics were facilitated by industry experts and covered a range of topics, including business planning, financial management, marketing, and customer service.

There was a One-Stop-Centre facilitated by URA, URSB, UNBS, and Opportunity Bank designed to offer financial skills, business development, tax education, access to finance, and business registration among others.

Movit Uganda facilitated a Beauty Clinic designed to help clients feel confident.

Claire Muhire facilitated the Boss Babe Business clinic designed to offer insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, personal branding, and business growth strategies for female entrepreneurs.

A Creative Business Clinic was facilitated by Zeus the Agency designed to offer branding and design, digital marketing, innovation consulting, and creativity to help businesses unlock their potential and thrive in the increasingly competitive marketplace.

SafeBoda facilitated a Tech Clinic designed to offer safe boda app, safety features, digital payments, customer support, and social impact initiatives.

Kabanda highlights challenges

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the guest of honor Minsa Kabanda, Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan acknowledged the progress that has been made toward gender equality in business, but also highlighted the challenges that women entrepreneurs still face.

“Women are now participating in economic development, but their businesses still remain at subsistence level, low productivity, and profitability,” said Minsa Kabanda. She further pledged on behalf of the government to collaborate with all stakeholders involved to foster an atmosphere that supports the economic development of women and girls. This entails, among other things, developing and implementing more policies and initiatives that encourage the expansion and development of enterprises owned by women and girls.

Our Guest of Honor Hon @HajjatMinsa, Minister of @KCCAUG was excited to be part of this year's #PSFUWomensDayKatale2023 Day and has pledged to support this initiative. Big thanks to @MastercardFdn for our continued strategic partnership in driving economic growth. pic.twitter.com/JCADJNDUeY — Stephen Asiimwe (@StephenAsiimwe3) March 10, 2023

PSFU CEO, Stephen Asiimwe, thanked all the partners, sponsors, and participants for making the event a success. He emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs, stating that it not only benefits the individuals but also contributes to the growth and development of the economy as a whole.

“Empowering women entrepreneurs is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also smart business. Women-led businesses contribute significantly to the economy. That is to say about 40%. We need to support and enable them to reach their full potential,” said Asiimwe.

Public throng Katale

PSFU Women’s Day Katale 2023 was attended by the general public from various sectors, including the government, private sector, civil society, and academia. The event provided a platform for dialogue and collaboration toward achieving gender equality in business.

The #PSFUWomensDayKatale2023 is on. The @PSF_Uganda Women's Katale is not just an event; it's a movement. A movement towards a more inclusive and equitable business environment. Make your way to UMA Multi-purpose Hall, Kampala to take part. Entrance is free! pic.twitter.com/7zG64UcAEc — Ndagije Richard (@ndagijerichie) March 10, 2023

According to Damali Ssali, the chief of programs and projects at PSFU, PSFU intends to make Katale regional and more digital beginning in western, northern, and eastern Uganda. “Through regional markets, we seek to influence women from all around Uganda. We are also conceptualizing a digital women entrepreneurs’ marketplace that is always open” she said

Over 250 women and girl entrepreneurs showcased their businesses at the Women’s Day Katale These include among others;–Hot Loaf Bakery Ltd, Bird Uganda Safaris, MacDough Foods, Abbas Chicken, Iganga Municipal Council Emyooga Tailoring Sacco, New Man’s Food LTD, KawaCom, Crafts with Lizzy, and Yalelo. The exhibitors alluded to the great opportunity provided to them to showcase their businesses, network, access the market, and acquire other financial skills, marketing, tax education, and leadership skills among others. They expressed their gratitude and promised to participate in similar events in the future.

About PSFU

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda is a national organization representing the private sector in Uganda. Established in 1995, PSFU’s mission is to promote and support a competitive and sustainable private sector, and to foster a business-friendly environment in Uganda through advocacy, capacity building, and business development services. PSFU is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector and donors.

About Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world. It was established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company. The Foundation is independent, and its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by its Board of Directors and senior leadership team. It is a registered Canadian charity with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org.

