Protective wall at Kitubulu road section completed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA has erected a retaining wall at Kitubulu section along the Entebbe-Kampala road.

The wall, 120 metres long and 2 metres deep, is expected to protect the road from flooding caused by the increasing water levels of Lake Victoria. In May, floods submerged the lake shores, beach lines and surrounding areas.

Lake Victoria water levels across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania increased drastically, from 12 meters in October 2019 to 13.48 meters in May 2020, the highest level ever recorded in 50 years.

UNRA first carried out emergency works by dropping sandbags to block the lake from flooding the road. Over 6,000 sandbags were placed along Kitubulu section.

UNRA has now erected a protective wall along the roadside. The wall is made up of gabion baskets (or big cages) filled with rocks and placed on a firm foundation separated by sandbags along the lake shores.

Construction of the wall was done by the Chinese Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the contractors of the 51-kilometre Kampala- Entebbe Expressway at no fee because it is covered within the three-year warranty period.

Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, UNRA’s manager Media Relations, says that UNRA is engaging with Katabi Town Council leaders and the Entebbe Deputy Residential District Commissioner, Njuki Mbabali on protecting the swamp along the Entebbe- Kampala road in Kitubulu to improve on drainage.

James Odongo, a welder and resident of Katabi-Busambaga in Entebbe municipality commends UNRA for erecting the protective wall because the sandbags would not be effective during the prolonged heavy downpour.

Juma Kalyango, another resident of Kitubulu village in Katabi Town Council, says that UNRA should consider constructing a flyover for Kitubulu section or tarmac Katabi Kanonakali-Abaita Ababiri road as an alternative route.

URN