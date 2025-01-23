Prosper Africa, Afreximbank partners to promote US-Africa trade

Washington, DC | THE INDEPENDENT | Prosper Africa and African Export-Import Bank have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding to boost trade and investment between the United States and Africa in key sectors.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the unique strengths of both organizations to mobilize trade opportunities and investment capital, with a focus on creative industries, critical minerals, emerging technologies, and textile manufacturing.

The MoU outlines several key areas of collaboration, including, capital access facilitation, technical and transaction advisory support for creative deals, SME development for agribusiness and textiles, Creative Africa Nexus, and strategic event collaboration.

Through this partnership, Prosper Africa and Afreximbank seek to advance several shared priority objectives, including scaling trade and utilization of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), creating and upskilling jobs, increasing access to capital, and promoting cultural exchange and collaboration across the U.S. and Africa.

“Achieving this level of economic growth and impact on people’s lives is not a mission that we can do alone as the U.S. Government and is why we partner with African institutions like Afreximbank to achieve these goals,” said British A. Robinson, Prosper Africa Coordinator.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between the United States and Africa, along with the Diaspora, and both organizations look forward to working together to drive growth, create jobs, and promote shared prosperity across the continent and in the United States.”

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President Intra-Africa Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank commented, “Our partnership with Prosper Africa signifies a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the United States and Africa. By leveraging our combined strengths and expertise, we will unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and sustainable economic growth across the continent.” She added, “This collaboration will not only enhance market access for African businesses but also foster investments, create jobs, drive innovation within the creative economy, spur SME growth, among other benefits for a more prosperous and inclusive future for both regions.”

An Implementation Team will be established to ensure satisfactory execution of the terms of the MOU and to review progress periodically.