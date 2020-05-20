Proposed relocation of market splits Ntungamo municipality leaders

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Ntungamo Municipality have disagreed over the proposed relocation of the Banana Market.

Mayor Jacob Kafureeka wants the market shifted to his land in Kiziiko, a move that has been rejected by the councillors.

Last week, the municipal enforcement team ordered matooke traders to vacate the area on grounds that they were not observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The market located along upper Mbarara-Kabale High way in cell 9 Western Division was closed after traders failed to observe Standard Operation Procedures shortly after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaker, Ntungamo Municipal Council, Nicholas Mugizi, said that there was no council consultation and the decision to approve the relocation of the market without the knowledge of councillors and traders was secretly planned by Kafureeka and the Town Clerk, Festo Tandeka.

According to Mugizi, the council invested more than 100 million shillings in the market, therefore relocating it is wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Elias Beinomugisha Kachafu, councillor Kyamate ward and also Chairperson Finance committee Ntungamo municipality, says that land where Kafureeka wants the market relocated to lacks toilets, has poor security and it is not enclosed.

Ronald Bukenya, the District Councilor Eastern Division, said that the Mayor and town clerk have no right to relocate the market but the Town clerk should follow the right procedures.

Cyril Katsyamutwe, the chairperson Ntungamo banana traders said that the relocation of the market is a ploy by the municipal leaders to embezzle funds of buying land for the market.

Kafureeka confirmed giving in his land without council approval because the current market is small and the traders have failed to adhere to physical distancing.

