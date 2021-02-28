Private schools in Bunyangabu district chocking on debts

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private and government-aided schools in Bunyangabu district are chocking on loans and salary arrears.

Private schools entirely depend on school enrollment to raise resources for their operations. Similarly, government-aided depend on both the learner’s numbers and some grants from the government.

However, the closure of schools following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual re-opening has hit the schools hard.

Christine Alinaitwe, the headteacher of Kimbugu primary in Kibito sub county is worried about how she will maintain her teachers when schools resume.

The government reduced the school’s UPE capitation grant from 2.3 Million Shillings to only 744,000 shillings when only candidates were allowed back in school.

Alinaitwe says this money is too little to pay over six teachers and meet other school operational needs.

According to Alinaitwe, she has been forced to use her finances to pay-off some bills or relinquish some of the other school needs.

Dr Amuza Tusiime, the director Kasunganyanja Parents Nursery and Primary in Kasunganyanja town council says the school has run broke and now unable to clear some of its debts.

Tusiime says the introduction of standard operating procedures called for high investments in general health facilities and yet they have and still expect few learners.

Tusiime blames the government for hoodwinking private schools that they will be supported just like their counterparts in government.

Mary Yusita Akora, the headteacher of Bunjojo Primary School says that she will negotiate new terms and conditions with the teachers. She adds that she has even failed to provide lunch for teachers due to the absence of resources.

In a bid to keep the school operating, Akora says that she has opted to borrow interest-free money from some friends to deliver some of the school needs.

Taddeo Sunday Baruga, the school director of Norah Light and Guide primary in Rwimi is similarly struggling to pay teacher’s salaries and feeding the learners. He says the 36 candidates could not provide enough resources to pay all school operational costs.

The school in February acquired a loan with the hope that government would soon re-open all classes.

Baruga says most parents are struggling to pay fees which has forced the school to run into loans to maintain the operations. He appeals to the government to allow all classes to resume but also reminds it of the pledge to support private teachers.

At Nyakigumba town school in Nyakigumba, the school director Stephen Tusiime says that he borrowed over One Million Shillings for operations of the schools.

But Brian Ayebale, the Director of Studies at St. Johns Kibito High School in Kibito town council says they have managed to cope up with the difficult times. The school downsized the candidate class teachers to be in a position to meet their salaries.

Stephen Bagonza, the chairperson Quality junior school management committee in Rubona says many schools have been forced to take out loans to put in place the SOP requirement ahead of inspection before other learners resume.

