President Museveni picks nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has picked nomination forms for the post of NRM party chairman and 2026 presidential flag-bearer.

Museveni arrived at the NRM party headquarters in Kyadondo at 1:30pm accompanied by the First Lady Janet Museveni. He was received by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and hundreds of supporters who pitched camp at the secretariat all day.

He was accompanied by hundreds of Boda Boda cyclists who were dressed in yellow t-shirts.

On arrival, the National Resistance Movement party Secretary General Richard Todwong presented Museveni before the Party’s Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi who confirmed that Museveni” s name was in the party’s register, payment of 20 million shillings for expression on interest in each of the positions among others.

Tanga Odoi then gave forms for expression of interest to Museveni for both positions and gave him up to July 5th to return them for nomination.

Museveni remains the sole contender for the two posts.

Speaking after picking the nomination forms, Museveni told supporters that decided to contest for the two positions following nationwide endorsements during the Parish Development Model Assessment tours during which the NRM members compelled him to contest.

Museveni also cautioned the newly elected NRM party district chairperson to ensure impartiality in the execution of their roles and also avoid corruption tendencies.

He appealed to Ugandans to give him support by allowing him to continue with implementation of the development programs.

****

URN