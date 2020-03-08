President Museveni cautions soldiers against sexual misconduct, alcoholism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned Uganda People’s Defense Forces to avoid indulging in activities that threaten their health.

Speaking at the Uganda Military Academy Kabamba and Bihanga training schools, at the passing out of over 600 UPDF young officer cadets who have been undergoing training, Museveni pointed out sexual misconduct and alcoholism as the major issues that affect the performance of soldiers.

“Look after your health. A person is more useful when they are healthy. The risks to your health are well known, avoid sexual misconduct and alcoholism,” said Museveni.

The President who is also the commander in chief of the UPDF commended the army leadership for emphasizing training and skills development of soldiers saying this allows them to grow professionally. “When I went around the units early last year, I pointed out this issue of people stagnating without developing their skills for many years. I’m happy the army leadership took it up and is supporting soldiers’ professional growth,” he said. The young officers trained for six months in different disciplines including tactics, organization, skills with arms, military topography and counter insurgency operations among others.

Museveni also noted that he was happy that the country’s literacy levels have improved, saying that majority can now read and write and can comprehend English. “I was hearing people clapping when people were speaking and I said these people have started understanding English,” he said. Museveni congratulated the newly commissioned officers for the achievements attained and encouraged them to continue training in more courses to enable them acquire the necessary skills and experience. He said the UPDF presents a lot of opportunities that they can tap into and develop their career.

President Museveni directed that the Uganda Military Academy and Bihanga Training School be renovated to suit world-class academies with standard infrastructure such as roads and dormitories. The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi thanked the President for his support and guidance that he said has transformed the Force into what it is now.

******

URN