President Magufuli in good health: Tanzanian PM

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzanian President John Magufuli is in good health, the country’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Friday.

“I have spoken to him today. He has sent his regards to all Tanzanians,” Majaliwa said in a statement issued by his office.

The statement said the Prime Minister explained the President’s health status after he attended Friday prayers in Njombe region where he was on an official visit.

Majaliwa commented on the president’s health status to allay fears following some social and foreign media reports since last week that Magufuli has fallen sick and been flown out of Tanzania for treatment.

Majaliwa urged people to brush aside such rumors and continue to nurture the prevailing harmony, peace and unity in the east African nation.

“The president is not someone to be seen loitering in the streets. The president has his own work schedule,” said Majaliwa.

Xinhua