Premier League: All eyes on Man City versus Liverpool

Saturday 7 November

14:30: Everton v Manchester United

17:00: Crystal Palace v Leeds United

19:30: Chelsea v Sheffield United

22:00: West Ham United v Fulham

Sunday 8 November

14:00: West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

16:00: Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

18:30: Manchester City v Liverpool

21:15: Arsenal v Aston Villa

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The top clash out of England this coming weekend is definitely the meeting of Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on the evening of Sunday 8 November. The Citizens and the Reds have been the best teams in England by some distance in recent years and it would be no surprise if this clash went a long way in possibly deciding the title race.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over City at Anfield in November 2019 underpinned their charge to the Premier League title. The Manchester club claimed some revenge with a 4-0 triumph in the return game at the Etihad in July, though Jurgen Klopp’s men had already secured the title by that stage.

Both teams have had less-than-ideal starts to the season, with injuries and tough scheduling taking its toll on even classy outfits like City and Liverpool.

“We struggled with many injuries, lack of preparation and no recovery time between the incredibly tough games that we played so far but the players did absolutely everything. They fought, they were incredibly tired at the end so now we are just thinking to recover and think about the next game,” said City boss Pep Guardiola.

Klopp admitted, “It [the tough schedule] is a challenge. We deal with human beings; we ask for a lot but we cannot perform wonders or miracles, it is just not possible. But they [players] have to go again and nobody cares about when they played the last time and that’s just the situation.”

Another key fixture this round sees Everton host Manchester United, with the Toffees hoping to underline their progress under Carlo Ancelotti with a win against a Red Devils team which has tended to perform strongly away from home, while the meeting of Arsenal and Aston Villa (who have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far) also promises an engrossing clash.

SOURCE: DSTV