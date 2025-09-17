PostBank trains 30 staff to champion green financing, global sustainability agenda

PostBank Staff equipped on Green Financing Initiatives as the Bank Responds to the Global Sustainability Agenda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty PostBank staff have become the latest beneficiaries of sustainability training, which aims at accelerating the understanding of green finance in Uganda’s financial sector. The training climaxed today at Onomo Hotel.

PostBank Uganda, which is rebranding to Pearl Bank, collaborated with Adelphi to provide a 3-day hands-on capacity-building initiative for its staff, designed to enable them to gain insights into the good global practices as the bank closes in on its sustainability certification.

The content of the training is from the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator’s (UGEFA) Academy, which is fully funded by the European Union Delegation to Uganda and implemented by Adelphi.

Officials said the bank’s purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, which is implemented through its high-impact goals: driving sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating entrepreneurship and service. Through these the bank is able to extend innovative financial services and products that facilitate their participation in economic activities that inspire growth and development.

The training explored topics relating to green finance opportunities and ensuring the effective delivery of finance to bankable green SMEs to scale these businesses’ positive environmental, social, and economic impacts.

Head of Public Sector at PostBank Uganda, Carolyn Andama commended UGEFA for being at the forefront of championing sustainable initiatives that are delivered through tailored trainings, especially for the financial sector, as banks play a key role in financing a number of initiatives that contribute to the overall sustainability practices.

“Financial institutions like PostBank avail capital through loans, grants, and other financial instruments, which can influence industries by funding sustainable initiatives, driving decarbonization, and addressing social challenges like poverty or inequality, which all lay a foundation for the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which are part of the 2030 sustainable development agenda,” Andama said.

She added, “Due to the global shift towards sustainability, it is therefore important that we align the bank’s activities to the global sustainability agenda as the demand for green and social finance products is increasing, which enables us to tap into growing markets and attract eco-conscious investors and businesses that champion sustainable practices.”

The 3-day training delivered to the PostBank staff centered on defining the green finance context; understanding green SMEs, and mapping green finance instruments; assessing climate risk & opportunities; portfolio & target market analysis; and designing green finance instruments.

The outlined areas are all aimed at equipping and deepening the team’s understanding of the concept of green finance, the role of the banking sector, and related financial growth opportunities.

Christine Meyer, Project Lead of UGEFA and Head of Programme Green Entrepreneurship Program at Adelphi applauded PostBank Uganda for creating a platform for training their staff on sustainable initiatives that are aligned to the global sustainability agenda.

She revealed, “We provide tailored trainings to financial institutions and collaborate with them to facilitate the flow of green finance into Uganda’s SME sector. Together with our partner banks, we navigate climate risks and leverage green finance opportunities. Through our joint funding facility, we harness the potential of green SMEs to deliver positive social and environmental impacts. We are looking forward to jointly driving forward the sustainable development agenda with committed partners like PostBank.”

PostBank continues to harness sustainable banking practices, evident from its recognition at the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF), held in June this year, where it received several accolades in line with its deliberate and consistent efforts to boost agricultural financing, among other sectors, by modifying its financing solutions to inspire economic development.

END

About PostBank Uganda

PostBank Uganda (PBU) which is rebranding to Pearl Bank is purposed to foster prosperity for Ugandans.

Over the last 27 years, the Bank has extended tailored financial services to enable them to Grow and Prosper by facilitating their participation in social and economic activities that inspire development.

The Bank is a limited liability company that was incorporated under the Companies Act in 1998 and is owned by the Government of Uganda with 100% shareholding. PostBank Uganda, a fully-fledged commercial bank, boasts of a wide branch network of 58 branches countrywide, and over 6,000 Agents. These are complemented by PostMobile – *263#, PostApp, PostOnline and smart ATMs.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Priscilla Akora,

Head Marketing and Communications,

PostBank Uganda

Tel: 0782 884 859

Email: priscilla.akora@postbank.co.ug

Or visit our website: https://www.postbank.co.ug/