Pope Leo XIV issues an appeal for an end to conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza

Vatican, Italy | VATICAN NEWS | Pope Leo XIV appeared at the window of the Apostolic Palace for his first ever Regina Coeli address on Sunday the 11th of May. Addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square and countless others following from around the world he echoed the cry for peace of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

“In today’s dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal … I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: never again war!”

A cry for Ukraine and Gaza

He recalled, first, “the immense tragedy of the Second World War”, which came to an end 80 years ago, on 8 May, “after causing 60 million deaths.”

Pope Leo then turned to the modern wars plaguing the world today: “I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people,” he said, urging that “every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible”.

“May all prisoners be freed, and may the children be returned to their families”, he said.

He then turned to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. “I am deeply pained by what is happening,” he said. “Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released”.

Hope and a heartfelt appeal

With a sense of hope, Pope Leo XIV then welcomed the recent announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached,” he said.

However, he continued, “how many other conflicts are there in the world?”

Finally, Pope Leo entrusted his “heartfelt appeal” to Mary Queen of Peace, “so that she may present it to the Lord Jesus and obtain for us the miracle of peace.”