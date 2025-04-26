Pope Francis laid to rest

ROME, ITALY | THE INDEPENDENT | Pope Francis has been laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica following his funeral in the Vatican City.

In a statement, the Vatican says Pope Francis’ coffin has been buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome. The Pope’s burial ceremony was led by Cardinal Chamberlain Kevin Joseph Farrell.

“The Pope is the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican, and his entombment was a private event, allowing for those closest to him to pay their respects,” the statement adds.

At least 400,000 people gathered in Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral and lined the streets to watch his coffin being taken to the Santa Maria Maggiore church for burial, according to Italy’s interior minister.

“We estimate not fewer than 400,000 people between those present in St Peter’s Square and those along the route,” Matteo Piantedosi tells Italian news programme TG5.

Earlier on the funeral mass for Pope Francis was held at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Atleast 250,000 people, including World leaders, cardinals, Bishops and other people, attended the funeral.

From the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, aged 91 years, Dean of the College of Cardinals, presided over the Solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis.

During the funeral, Cardinal Re delivered a homily where he described Pope Francis as “touched minds and hearts” and wanted to “build bridges, not walls.

After the mass, Pallbearers lifted the Pope’s coffin and took it to the procession to the church of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Pope Francis’ coffin was moved on the adapted popemobile and transported to Santa Maria Maggiore, where he was buried.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, aged 88 years.

Following the burial, the Catholics will soon turn their attention to the Conclave, where Cardinals will gather in Vatican City to elect the successor of Pope Francis in secret .

The cardinals haven’t confirmed a date yet, but the conclave typically takes place between 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death.

URN