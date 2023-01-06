Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI hailed for his humility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has lauded the late Pope Benedict XVI for his humility and commitment.

Speaking at Lubaga Cathedral on Thursday at a special mass for the demised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Mayiga said the late Pontiff distinguished himself as a priest, academic, Cardinal, and later Pope but his rise in status did not make him lose humility.

He described him as a charismatic leader who was instrumental in defining the doctrine of the Church on global matters and unwavering to cultivate a good relationship with non-Catholic Christians and non-Christians at large.

He lauded him for the strength to abdicate office when as a leader he realized there was a strong current for reform on various matters of the Church. This he said was a quality rare to find in leaders of various categories today.

The Archbishop Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere said that Benedict served well throughout his life with intellectual competence and powerful insights. He said that Benedict’s writings will guide the Church for generations to come. He noted his guidance on issues of sexual conduct, birth control, same-sex marriages, and the ordination of women.

In a special way, Ssemogerere remembered Benedict for considering him for Bishop in 2008 when he was first appointed to head the Kasana-Luweero diocese.

Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the Chairperson of the Uganda Catholic Episcopal Conference said, with his simplicity and humility, Benedict was a devoted promoter of the universal Church, an ardent promoter and defender of the Catholic doctrine, who in retirement led a life of prayer.

The mass was attended by the Nouncio-Emeritus Bishop Augustine Kasujja. At the entrance of the Church was a portrait of the late pontiff with Papal knights and Dames acting as poll bearers. Towards the beginning of mass, they lifted the portrait dressed with flowers on the edges, matched it to the front, and placed the same before the altar.

Pope Benedict XVI, born Joseph Ratzinger died on Saturday aged 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery. He was buried on Thursday in the grottoes under St. Peter’s Basilica in the tomb last occupied by Pope John Paul II.

