Poor state of roads frustrates Covid-19 response in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The poor state of several roads in Gulu district is frustrating risk assessment and communication on coronavirus disease.

Many of the roads especially in Palaro and Paibona sub counties are impassable due to broken bridges, numerous potholes and poor drainage systems. Some of the roads are cut off because of floods resulting from heavy rains.

The coronavirus risk assessment and communications committee which is charged with sensitisation, finding community problems and response on COVID-19 among the hard to reach communities in the rural areas has raised concern on the poor state of the roads.

The committee members include security personnel, health workers, Village Health Teams (VHTs) and social workers. They conduct door to door risk assessment and sensitization on Covid-19.

Richard Jomeo, a member of the committee told URN that the most affected areas include the broken Ayweri bridge in Paibona which links Paibona to Ayweri trading centre through River Unyama and a broken bridge connecting Mede parish to Palaro trading centre which also passes over River Unyama. He says they are unable to reach these places since the roads are un-motorable.

Patrick Kolong, the committee vice-chairperson says Otono bridge which connects Aleda to Akor via Lagot Lili to Pot Ogali in Palaro sub county has also been washed away which has crippled transport.

The Paibona sub county LC III chairperson Richard Watmon says works on the broken Ayweri bridge which started early this year stalled when the contractor abandoned work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gulu District Works and Technical Services Secretary Patrick Kinyera reveals that some of the road works including installation of major bridges have been planned for this financial year but have delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

URN