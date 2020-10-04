Political parties not getting funding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The chairperson of the Inter-Party Organisation on Dialogue (IPOD), Hon Asuman Basalirwa this week revealed that political parties have not received funding from government for the past two years.

“The parties have not received funding from the government for the last two years yet that money was appropriated by Parliament,” Basalirwa JEEMA president said. Political parties have to carry out their activities in the run up to the general elections in 2021.

The Bugiri Municipality MP said that this is the time that the National Resistance Movement, Forum for Democratic Change, Democratic Party, Uganda Peoples Congress and JEEMA require the money to run their campaigns and other activities in the run up to the elections. He called upon the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to urge government to act on their request.

Kadaga directed the Minister for Finance to offer an explanation to the House on why the parties have not be provided with the funds to run their activities.

“We appropriated this money. The Finance minister should come here and explain why this money has not been provided to the parties,” she said.

IPOD is an umbrella organization of the main political parties to promote important and honest discussions. The parties are also represented in the IPOD council, the platform’s main guiding body and they jointly decide on the way forward for the organization.