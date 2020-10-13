Polish PM in self-quarantine after coronavirus contact

Warsaw, Poland | XINHUA | Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki went into self-quarantine on Tuesday after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Due to having contact with a person infected with COVID-19, I will go into quarantine according to all standard procedures,” the PM wrote on social media, “I will keep in constant contact with my associates and all services.”

According to Polish media, the person who tests positive was a member of the government security detail.

Government spokesperson Piotr Muller told broadcaster TVN that there is no testing information on Morawiecki as of Tuesday midday.

The country confirmed 5,068 COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

