Policeman, three others arrested in Masaka for armed robbery

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Masaka has arrested a policeman and three people for alleged robbery.

The suspects are Corporal Joel Ebeta, attached to Kitovu police post in Nyendo, Rajab Kyebambe and two unidentified men.

The group was arrested on Friday morning after staging a fake roadblock along Kitovu road near Kitovu Cathedral in Nyendo, Masaka city. This follows numerous complaints by residents in the area about increasing cases of robberies.

David Katunda Nyesigire, the Masaka District Police Commander says that the suspects have been mounting fake roadblocks in the region and terrorizing road users.

He says that during the arrest, police recovered a gun with 28 rounds of ammunition, a police jacket, and a saloon car in which they were travelling, registration number UAG 337A. They also recovered machetes, sticks and a spear inside the vehicle.

Nyesigire says that they have increased foot and vehicle patrols in several parts of Masaka especially in Nyendo.

The arrest of the four comes barely a week after unidentified robbers shot a mobile money operator at Saza in Masaka and stole 2 million shillings from her shop.

