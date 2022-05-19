Police withdraws from Besigye’s home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have been withdrawn from the home of Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Dr. Besigye was placed under house arrest on Friday after attempting to mobilize Ugandans to protest the high cost of living.

On Wednesday, the police which had placed barricades to the road leading to Besigye’s home removed them together with the trucks that had blocked the entrance to and out of his residence.

Besigye’s vehicle that had been impounded on the day of his arrest and parked at Kasangati police station was driven to his home.

On Tuesday, officials from the Uganda Human Rights Commission-UHRC led by Crispin Kaheru, visited Besigye to assess his condition following his arrest.

According to Kaheru, they discussed the matter with security personnel, who promised to vacate his home on Wednesday.

Despite withdrawing from Besigye’s home, the police have deployed heavily in Kasangati town.

Derrick Fredric Namakajo, the legal advisor for the Justice Forum and People’s Front for Transition, says that they will renew their protests against the high commodity prices. He says that it is their constitutional mandate to hold those in government accountable and demonstrate their dissatisfaction.

Dr. Besigye on Tuesday said that he met members of his pressure group and they resolved to intensify and widen the campaign.

“The wakeup call should be spread quickly to all parts of the country. It’s not a partisan call but one to all oppressed people affected by failure to thrive crisis,” he noted.

Dr. Besigye and his pressure group believe that their drive will awaken the citizens and protest the government’s failure to act on high commodity prices.

Additionally, Dr. Besigye suggested that government should reclaim the funds swindled by corrupt officials so that they can be used to enhance the salaries of civil servants and give relief to schools, among others.

Since the start of the year, prices of essential household commodities have been soaring with many people struggling to make ends meet. Although several people have been calling the government to make some intervention, their calls are falling on deaf ears.

Government officials have attributed the increase in prices to the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the raging war in Ukraine.

