Police use teargas to separate NRM and FDC supporters in Bunyangabu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bunyangabu district had to use teargas to separate NRM and FDC supporters in Rubona town council, Bunyangabu district on Tuesday evening.

The NRM district flag bearers were having a joint meeting in the area when FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi arrived at the same place and stopped to great some of his supporters.

In a twinkle of an eye, NRM and FDC supporters started exchanging words with the FDC supporters and Amuriat accusing police in the area of ignoring NRM candidates and its supporters when violating Covid-19 guidelines under their sight.

Amuriat resisted to continue to his campaign venue in Busita, Nyakigumba demanding an explanation from police why NRM and its candidates were let free to campaign while their supporters had no face masks and the venue had no hand washing facility.

The standoff that lasted for about 40 minutes paralyzed transport along Bunyangabu-Fort portal road forcing the police to use teargas to separate both crowds.

Amuriat later preceded to his campaign venue in Nyakigumba.

