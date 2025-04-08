Police, UNBS impound 500 bags of fake cement in Luwero

LUWERO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) have impounded over 500 bags of counterfeit cement from Luwero town.

According to Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, the fake cement was being mixed and packaged at a home belonging to Daudah Mutesasira in Kalongo zone before it was distributed to hardware shops along Kasiiso Road in Luwero Town Council.

Twiineamazima stated that after receiving a tip-off about the counterfeit cement, they deployed operatives who caught Ronald Onyango in the act of mixing the cement and repackaging it.

“He has machines…”, said Twiineamazima, adding that Onyango was mixing stone dust with legitimate cement and repackaging it into fake bags branded like those of well-known companies such as Hima and Tororo.

Twiineamazima further explained that aside from making fake cement, Onyango was also packaging less than 50 kilograms per bag and adding counterfeit UNBS Q-mark seals before reselling it to hardware shops and individual buyers in Luwero.

Both Onyango and Mutesasira are currently being detained at Luwero Central Police Station. During a search of the production facility on Monday, over 500 bags of fake cement were recovered, ready for sale, along with 1,000 bags of stone dust for further production. The UNBS surveillance team also seized over 1 million fake UNBS Q-mark seals.

The cement, stone dust, and Q-mark seals were taken by the UNBS before being transported to stores in Kampala city. Sarah Nantongo, a Surveillance Officer for the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, confirmed that Onyango and Mutesasira will be transferred to the Standards, Utilities, and Wildlife Court in Kampala to face charges of counterfeiting and forging UNBS Q-mark and weights.

Nantongo also revealed that the fake cement will be transported to Luwero Industries Limited in Nakasongola district for destruction after the court process and further analysis. Charity Komujuni, the Marketing Officer of Tororo Cement, stated that they would collaborate with UNBS and the Police to ensure that the suspects face prosecution for their offenses.

She also urged residents to purchase cement only from authorized dealers to avoid fake products. Komujuni warned that the use of counterfeit cement could lead to building collapses, endangering lives. In a related development, on March 25th, 2025, the Internal Security Organization (ISO) and the Uganda Police Force raided a cement adulteration facility in Tororo district, seizing over 700 bags of counterfeit cement and arresting five suspects connected to the illegal operation.

Reports indicate that 50 kilograms of genuine cement were being diluted with 500 kilograms of fine dust before being sold across Tororo, Northern Uganda, Central Uganda, and even the Democratic Republic of Congo. The ISO and Police obtained information from this cartel, leading to the identification of other agents dealing in counterfeit cement in Luwero town.

URN