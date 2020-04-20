Police to release all impounded motorcycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is set to release all impounded motorcycles across the country following a directive by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday while addressing the country.

Prompted by Amelia Kyambadde, the Minister in charge of Trade and Industry, the President said he had given amnesty to riders who had flouted on the 2 pm rule and had their bicycles and motorcycles impounded during. Few weeks ago, the President directed that motorcycles and bicycles should not move after 2pm as a measure the curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Speaking to the media today, Fred Enanga said they welcomed the directive of the president and whoever had a bicycle or motorcycle impounded should go to the police station where it was impounded and sign for it.

But Enanga warned that whoever violates the new rules of riding between 6:30am to 5pm as freshly given by Museveni, security won’t hesitate to crack the whip.

In recent weeks police had impounded more than 500 motorcycles and bicycles in Kampala Metropolitan Area.

On the same note, the spokesperson of the army Brig. Richard Karemire said security is still very concerned about the number of vehicles of non-essential people on the road. He said they will intensify their operations to have all of them impounded.

“We are not ready to allow any gaps, we don’t seek any cheap popularity with this matter because we have a job to do and this remains our focus. In all the coming days, we shall continue placing obstacles to those who try to maneuver the directives of the president. We have enough work in regards to implementation of the directives of the president, please don’t give us the additional trouble of having to deal with you when you’re not supposed to be on the road,” said Karemire.

Meanwhile Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons said they have joined the Uganda Police and the UPDF in distributing food to vulnerable people in Kampala. “I have an appeal to the politicians, other than criticize, kindly join us to serve our people. I’m very optimistic that we will manage with the help of everybody,” said Baine.

In other news, police arrested three people in Kasangati for mounting an illegal roadblock to extort money from the unsuspecting motorists. Those arrested include; Charles Nyanzi, Ronald Yawe and Geoffrey Bbosa. The police also warned the public against storming politicians’ homes in the name of looking for food. He said all those who will be got will be arrested for flouting rules on social distancing. Police is already holding some people for going to Kyadondo east Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi’s home asking for food.

******

URN