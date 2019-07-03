Police to recruit 4,500 constables

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force (UPF) has announced recruitment of 4,500 Probation Police Constables ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Police had previously indicated that it would be recruiting about 10,000 constables to fill the vacuum created by police constables who have deserted, retired, killed and died of natural illnesses.

While handing over the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in March last year, Gen Kale Kayihura, said he had left police manpower of 44,600 police officers and constables.

However, a manpower audit ordered by Gen Kayihura’s predecessor Martin Okoth Ochola realized that figures were less by 8,000 police officers. It was unearthed that 3,500 had deserted the force two years.

Based on insufficient figures, police in December 2018 announced that it would be recruiting about 10,000 constables but the exercise was suspended due lack of money in the last quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year.

Deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, shared a statement on police website announcing the forthcoming recruitment of 4,500 probation police constables. Uganda police last recruited 3,000 constables in the 2015 and since then there has been no fresh recruitment.

“Uganda Police Force announces pending recruitment and invites handwritten applications from suitably qualified candidates aged 18 to 25 years. The candidates are encouraged to get a copy of this advert and follow the guidelines therein as they apply,” Namaye said.

Uganda police is one of the most overwhelmed security institutions compared to United Nations policing procedures whereby a single police officer is supposed to man 500 people (1:500 ratio).

However, Uganda police reported current stand of 38,000 officers translate into 1052 people being manned by one policeman. This doubles the UN policing standards.

