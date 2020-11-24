Police to hunt people inciting attacks on commanders via social media

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have set up a team to hunt for people using social media to incite the public to attack commanders they accuse of arresting and blocking campaign rallies of their preferred political candidates.

Commissioner of Police- CP Fred Enanga who is the force spokesman said they have noticed increasing posts on social media where people are giving particulars and residential addresses for commanders calling upon the public to “do the needful”.

Enanga said some of the police commanders, particularly the Officer in Charge of Kasangati police station, Andrew Agume has already been waylaid by strangers following the inciting social media posts.

At the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Agume was accused of brutally arresting National Unit Platform –NUP presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine hours after he had been nominated at Kyambogo University’s cricket grounds.

“Some groups attempted to attack our officer Andrew Agume” Enanga said. “We shall not allow such messages inciting the public to attack our officers. We have a team that is going to trace for these people who are abusing social media.”

CP Frank Mwesigwa, who is the current Busoga-Bukedi Zonal Commander is the latest police officer facing social media threats. The picture of CP Mwesigwa’s wife and children is making rounds on social media.

“This is Frank Mwesigwa. This is the telephone number of his wife. His home is in Kyaliwajjala. Please do the needful,” the message attached to CP Mwesigwa’s photo and family reads. Police believe that such threats are intended to scare its police officers from doing their lawful duties. CP Mwesigwa’s picture and family emerged after he commanded police that arrested presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. However, Kyagulanyi has consistently urged his supporters to avoid any tribal sentiments, abusive language, and issuing threats to people they disagree with.

Although CP Enanga did not divulge details of the team, Uganda Radio Network understands that the investigations of social media threats and violence are being probed in conjunction with Crime Intelligence command at CID headquarters.

*****

URN