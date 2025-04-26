Police tasked to heighten measures to curb insecurity caused by gangs

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Jinja District have tasked the police to heighten measures to curb insecurity caused by gangs. Several youths between the ages of 18-25 have been implicated in Butagaya sub-county, in Jinja district, for attacking and robbing residents.

Residents who have fallen victim to the gangs say that the youths, at times, group up in teams of 30, carry stones and big sticks, ready to attack unsuspecting victims.

A mobile money shop operator in Iwololo trading centre says that the youths attacked and demanded 100,000 Shillings, failure of which they threatened to kill her. She says that, after surrendering the money, the same individuals proceeded to other traders using the same method.

She says that the youths normally storm trading centres in the evenings, and most of the traders close shop at about 4:00 pm for fear of losing their lives and merchandise.

Another victim selling roasted maize in Wansimba trading was attacked after failing to raise 10,000 Shillings. She says that, despite raising 4,800 Shillings, the gang cut her on the upper shoulder, destroyed the charcoal stove, and ate all the roasted maize before fleeing.

Tony Swakaba, a resident of Bubugo village, is currently nursing head injuries at Jinja regional referral hospital after being attacked by the gang at the burial of his grandmother last week.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, says that teams of detectives have been dispatched to extensively investigate this matter. Mubi says that available leads indicate that most of the youth gang members are born and raised in Butagaya sub-county.

Mubi, however, says that the police have arrested 23 gang members, who are serving their sentences at Kirinya Prisons.

URN