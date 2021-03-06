Police seal off construction site on contested land in Mukono town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have cordoned off a construction site located along Kampala-Jinja highway in Mukono central business town after landowners complained about the fraudulent acquisition of land by the developer.

Police acting upon the orders of the Commandant Land Protection Police Unit Charles Mutungi has stopped the construction works until the developer Charles Mutyaba produces a court order allowing him to carry out development on the land.

Mutyaba was ordered by Justice Eva Luswata the then High Court judge at Jinja in 2017 to hold any development on the land he claimed to have bought from the family members of the late Aloysius Lugoloobi.

The land used to accommodate an old building belonging to the late Lugoloobi inherited and managed by his son Ignatius Kayiga and the three daughters Justine Namusisi, Sylivia Bbosa and Jane Lugoloobi.

However, Kiyaga accused his three sisters of selling off the land without his consent and knowledge and bagged all the money denying him any share which prompted him to seek justice from the court.

At the beginning of February this year, Mutyaba commenced the construction works without serving the aggrieved party a court order allowing him to further the development.

“Ensure that all parties involved are served with the copy of the said order. Take note, that no execution shall take place until further orders of the court” Mutungi notes in the letter addressed to Mukono Division Police Commander Abubakar Musiho.

Kiyaga says the developer has decided to act against the court order despite knowing that the court has not yet passed its final decision on the true owner of the land.

“My concern is that let the developer look for the people he claims to buy this land from and compensate for his money. I want my land and the old building it used to possess”

URN approached Mutyaba but declined to talk about the current situation or provide proof to execute development at the site saying these are not issues for the media.

URN