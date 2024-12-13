Police say former LCIII Chairperson in Tororo shot himself

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Paul Okanya, the former LCIII Chairperson of Osukuru Sub County, Tororo District has allegedly shot himself. The incident occurred on Thursday at his home in Osukuru Town Council.

According to reports, Okanya returned home around midnight, where a heated argument ensued between him and his wife, Judith Muyodi.

Johnson Mugwe Moses the Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, says that after the argument, Muyodi, along with her daughters moved to the sitting room, leaving Okanya alone in the bedroom. Shortly after, they heard a sound of a gunshot.

He says that when they rushed to the bedroom, Okanya was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to a clinic before he was referred to Mbale Regional Hospital.

Mugwe says that a pistol containing rounds of ammunition and one cartridge was recovered from the bedroom. He adds that Okanya allegedly shot himself in the chest.

He says that police are investigating the incident.

*****

URN