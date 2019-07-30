Police releases traffic guidelines ahead of Kabaka’s coronation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has released traffic guidelines to the public ahead of Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi’s 26th coronation Anniversary.

Over 10,000 guests are expected to grace the celebrations to be held on July 31st, 2019 at the Nkumba University playground in Katabi town council.

Norman Musinga, the KMP traffic commander while addressing the press on Monday afternoon said the Kampala – Entebbe highway will remain fully operational, while the road to Nkumba Play ground will be completely cut off.

He said people walking to the venue shall use Kasenyi Road to access the play ground and visitors in the VVIP category will access the venue through Church Road and park at Nkumba Primary School and St. Apollo Kivebulaya Church. Musinga made it clear that all VVIP, VIP and cultural leaders will be driven to the venue before their vehicles are parked at designated areas.

Cultural leaders from different parts of the country will be expected to park at the Nabagereka Hostel and use Nkumba University Main gate to access the playground.

Kataka play ground has been reserved for parking for visitors in the VIP category and will access the playground through Mpala police station.

Musinga says that locals can access the venue through Mpondwe playground, Balondemu garage through Kasenyi Road junction just after Church Road. He said there will be several cut off points for Boda Bodas ferrying people to the venue.

He also called upon the residents using vehicles to use Mpala Police Station junction and Kasenyi to exit. Musinga warned against poor parking and blocking of access routes.

The Assistant Kampala Police Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire says that all access routes and the venue will be heavily secured. He warned against any criminal activities adding that any bad characters shall be apprehended.

About the Coronation

Kabaka Mutebi ascended to the throne on July 31, 1993 following negotiations between the Central government and Mengo.

He was installed at Naggalabi in Buddo in Busiro County, which hosts several cultural sites. They include among others Wamala Tombs and Lunnyo Palace, Entebbe za Mugula found close to Entebbe Airport run way among others.

*****

URN