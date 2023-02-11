Police recovers stolen gun in Mayuge Town Council

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Busoga East on Thursday recovered a gun that was reportedly stolen from private security guards of Wolves Security Group, in Mayuge town council.

The gun, loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition, was recovered hidden in a wooden box and dumped in a bushy area, along Mulumba road, in Mayuge town council.

Bashir Siriba, the Mayuge District Police Commander, said that unidentified robbers on Wednesday attacked Mobile Monet agents in Mayuge town council and robbed an unspecified amount of money. They also grabbed a gun from one of the security guards who was deployed in the area.

Siriba said that a team of detectives used sniffer dogs, to trace the thugs and gun in different parts of the town council.

According to Siriba, Bosco Kitosi, a guard from Wolves, who was deployed at one of the Mobile Money outlets was arrested to help the police in its investigations.

Latif Sonai, a victim said that the armed robbers stormed his shop at about 9:00 pm and stole 2 Million Shillings.

Sonai said that, much as they had hired private security guards to protect their business premises, the police should intensify foot patrols in the area.

URN