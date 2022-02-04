Police recover another body in Kabowa septic tank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police detectives at Katwe police station have recovered human remains of a yet to be identified person, five days after retrieving another body in a septic tank within the same home in Kabowa.

On Saturday, police retrieved the body of Patrick Turyasingura from the septic tank. Turyasingura had been reported missing since 26th January, 2022 by one Norman Muhangi, at the same residence located in Kabowa Rubaga division, a Kampala city suburb.

But his postmortem result came out indicating that he was strangled to death before being dropped in the septic tank. This prompted police to arrest Norman Muhangi and Naomi Tumwine as key suspects to help with the on-going investigations.

Now, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, said other human remains have been recovered by the detectives who went back to reconstruct the scene.

“There has been also an ongoing inquiry at Katwe police station into the disappearance of a male adult, one Roland Akandida, from the same home which occurred in December 2020, and the matter has been under investigations since, we’re yet to find out whether it is him, because the body was found in a rotting state and could not be identified,” says Owoyesigyire.

He explains that the remains have been taken to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem, while waiting for the DNA test to confirm the identity of the remains recovered.

The suspects Naome Tumwine and Norman Muhangi who were arrested earlier this week are still in custody at Katwe police station, while efforts are underway to apprehend Charles Tumwine, the husband to Naome, and Geoffrey Oduku, the security guard, who are still on the run.

“We found that Turyasingura was planning to leave the country to go abroad. We highly believe the four people knew something about his murder, and possibly the death of this person we have recovered today,” said Owoyesigyire adding that the CCTV footage at the house was deleted the same day Turyasingura was killed.

URN