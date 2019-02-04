Police raids Kisenyi garage in search of stolen vehicles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of number plates have been recovered in a raid led by Police at Old Kampala to a garage located in Kisenyi Parish in Old Kampala division. According to police, suspected stolen motor vehicles were being vandalized and sold as scrap and spare parts in the garage.

The raid, followed intelligence information about a stolen taxi registration number UAQ 723E that was being vandalized inside the garage. Two patrol vehicles full of armed personnel were dispatched to the garage last evening, and, the motor vehicle was found without an engine and tyres.

A number of Flying Squad personnel were dispatched to the scene to lead the search and ensuing arrests.

During the search, 27 sets of number plates were recovered. The recovered number plates include; UAK 693L, UAP 246U, UAL 547B, UAM 866H, UAJ 029B, UAN 270S, UAM 912Q, UAL 739D, UAM 597U, UAP 869H, UAL 883H, UAH 334M, UAH 024M, UAM 508A, UAP 708X, UAM605G, UAP 928S, UAR 234U, UAL O23U, UAM 234F, UAM 961A, UAR 703E.

While the above were a pair of number plates each, there was also single number plates registration number UAL 833B, UAL 245W, UAR 583M and UAL 159H.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the recovered number plates are being checked into the police records to ascertain whether they are not of reported stolen motor vehicles. “We have records of stolen vehicles. We will compare and see if they are the ones. They owners of the plates can also come to police for statements,” Onyango told URN.

Two suspects whose identities have not yet been established are currently in police custody. They were arrested during the raid.

Police records based on more than 5-years of stolen motor vehicle search and recovery indicate that while motor vehicles stolen still new are sold in whole in Kenya, DR Congo and South Sudan, old motor vehicles that are stolen are usually cut into parts and sold as scrap.

In the last one year, police has recovered seven stolen motor vehicles hidden in different garages in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district.

*****

URN