Police officers warned against going for operations without protective equipment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police has warned its officers against going to the field without Personal Protective Equipment-PPE saying they are putting their lives and those of others at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Speaking on Monday at the weekly security press conference at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said an officer has no excuse for going on duty without a face mask, hand sanitizer and gloves because all these are available for their use.

The police’s comments come just two days after an officer attached to Masindi police station tested positive of the coronavirus.

Last week, the Ministry of Health started an exercise of randomly testing 20,000 Ugandans across the country at a high risk of being exposed to the virus.

Enanga also revealed that the police had resolved to reduce the number of people it arrests to minimize the chances of their officers being exposed to the virus.

“We decided that we are not going to be arresting people for minor offences. The only cases that we are going to be arresting people for are those that greatly affect society like murder and the like,” Enanga said.

He called upon officers to be extra vigilant because the disease is not selective on who it affects.

“As you enforce the law, be mindful of your life too,” Enanga said.

Meanwhile, the police publicist said they have been able to extract a statement today from Francis Zaake, the MP for Mityana municipality who was allegedly tortured while in police custody.

Zaake was arrested last month for allegedly distributing food to his constituents against the orders of the president. He appeared in court in Mityana but he didn’t take plea because of the state of his health. The magistrate instead ordered that he be taken to seek medical attention.

After short stunt at Kiruddu hospital, Zaake was wheeled into Lubaga hospital where he’s recovering.

“We think his statement will help us in investigations to see whether indeed he was tortured. If we find out that he was tortured then those who were responsible will be brought to book,” Enanga said. He added that the investigations into what happened to Zaake were instigated by the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the spokesperson of the UPDF said they have arrested Lance corporal Omutojo Marx who shot and killed Major Sulaiman Wafula and wounded Lt Sam Chandiga. All the three were members of the Air force.

“We condemn the killings because it doesn’t reflect the image of the UPDF. We are going to investigate this matter and later we shall charge him in court,” Karemire said.

URN