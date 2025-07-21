Police offer Shs 50M reward for clues to suspect in Entebbe couple murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have released a 40-second audio recording believed to feature the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of an elderly couple in Lugonjo-Nakiwogo, Entebbe Municipality. The double homicide occurred earlier this month, just hours after the victims had hosted a celebratory party with friends and relatives.

The deceased—David Mutaga, 69, and his wife Deborah Mutaga, 63—were brutally stabbed to death by a masked intruder who breached their home’s perimeter wall in the dead of night. The couple had recently returned to Uganda after living in Switzerland for more than 30 years.

Speaking during a press briefing at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said detectives have made progress in the investigation and are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the voice in the audio clip. “We urge anyone who recognizes the suspect’s voice in the recording to come forward and assist our investigation team. We believe that with community support, the suspect can be easily identified,” said Kituuma.

To encourage public cooperation, police have announced a Shs 50 million reward for information that leads to the arrest of the prime suspect. An emergency tip-off line—0769 676 917—has been established to receive credible leads. “We’ll also be sharing the audio on our website in a more audible format. Even journalists can join in the hunt,” Kituuma added.

Investigators say the attack appears to have been premeditated, as there were no signs of forced entry or theft. The couple’s mobile phones and cash were found untouched at the crime scene. While the motive remains unconfirmed, detectives suspect the murder may have stemmed from a long-standing family dispute. David Mutaga reportedly inherited property from his father, which he allegedly did not share with his siblings.

Investigators are probing whether this could have fueled resentment that escalated into violence upon the couple’s return from abroad. Police said some individuals initially detained have since been released on bond, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“We have made significant breakthroughs,” Kituuma noted, “but the final piece of the puzzle lies in positively identifying the voice in the audio.” The case has shocked the Entebbe community and drawn nationwide attention. Authorities continue to call on the public to remain vigilant and support efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

***

URN