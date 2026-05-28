NUP’s Joel Ssenyonyi back as LOP

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The leadership of the National Unity Platform has retained Joel Ssenyonyi as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament as the party unveiled its new line-up for key opposition positions in the 12th Parliament.

Ssenyonyi, who has served as Leader of Opposition since January 2024, retains the influential position after leading the opposition bench through a turbulent period marked by corruption investigations, governance disputes, and heightened political tensions.

In the appointments announced this afternoon by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, the party also named Muwada Nkunyingi as the new Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), one of Parliament’s most influential accountability committees.

He will be deputised by Kira Municipality MP George Musisi. The committee is responsible for scrutinising statutory bodies, commissions, and state enterprises over accountability and expenditure of public funds.

Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe, who previously served as Opposition Chief Whip in the 11th Parliament, now moves to the Parliamentary Commission, the powerful body responsible for the administration and welfare of Parliament. He will be replaced by Jinja South East MP Paul Mwiru, in a position that places him at the centre of coordinating opposition business and mobilising MPs during parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee on Government Assurance and Implementation, a parliamentary committee tasked with tracking and assessing whether government ministries, departments, and agencies fulfil commitments and pledges made on the floor of Parliament.

Zaake’s appointment places him at the centre of monitoring government accountability and implementation of official undertakings, an area the opposition says is critical in ensuring transparency and service delivery.